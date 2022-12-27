Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,797 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

