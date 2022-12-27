Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,361 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,973,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

