Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

