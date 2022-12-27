Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 282.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

