Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

