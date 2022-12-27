Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

