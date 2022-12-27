Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

