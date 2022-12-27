LVW Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $869.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.80.

Amazon.com Dividend Announcement

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,468 shares of company stock valued at $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

