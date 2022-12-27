Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Main Street Capital by 91.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 21,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $232,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

