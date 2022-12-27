Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of PKX opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

