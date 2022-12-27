Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WOPEY opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

