Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,962 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a 200 day moving average of $135.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

