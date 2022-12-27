Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 346 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

