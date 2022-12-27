Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Canon by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Canon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Canon by 156.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

