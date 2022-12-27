ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,707 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,657,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.9 %
MAN stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.
ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on MAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.