Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

