Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 429 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.1% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 67,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.