McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

