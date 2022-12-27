Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

