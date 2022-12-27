Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

