Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
