Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.