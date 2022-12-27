Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s Largest Position

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,999 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $315,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

