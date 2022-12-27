Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

