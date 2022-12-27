Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.