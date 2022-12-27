Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,505,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.