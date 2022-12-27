Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.62.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

