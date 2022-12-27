Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.3% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,354,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $315,505,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 26,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.05 and a 200 day moving average of $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

