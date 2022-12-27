Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average of $252.62. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.