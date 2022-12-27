Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.62. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

