Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

MUFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

