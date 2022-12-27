Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 3,190 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,969.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,022.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.