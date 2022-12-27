National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

