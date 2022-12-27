National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

