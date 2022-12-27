National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 17.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SILV stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $892.19 million, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

