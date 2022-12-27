National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.81 Million Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

