National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.90 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

PAG opened at $112.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

