National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $53,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

