National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

