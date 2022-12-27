National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,815,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,310,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $159.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

