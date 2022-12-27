National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.95 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $7.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.72%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

