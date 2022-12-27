National Bank of Canada FI Sells 458 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.06 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.21.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

