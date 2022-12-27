National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.78) to GBX 1,150 ($13.88) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Up 0.9 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NYSE NGG opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

