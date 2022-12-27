New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Home Depot by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $318.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.97. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

