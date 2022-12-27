New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.44.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.