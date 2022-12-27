New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $771,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AES were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AES by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

