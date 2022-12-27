New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.75.

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $229.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.60 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

