New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $986,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

