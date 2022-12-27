New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $990,000 Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,064 shares of company stock worth $42,972,102. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $335.08 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.