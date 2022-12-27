New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

DRI opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

