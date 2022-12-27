New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

